Here Are Some Of The Highest Rated Morris County Pizzerias, According To Yelp

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings in Morris County? Check out these five local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. Pizza Cucina (440 Main Road in Towaco)

Pizza Cucina in Towaco earned a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, presumably for its variety of one-of-a-kind gourmet pies. Among favorites are the Goodfella (sausage and sautéed broccoli rabe) and the Chicken Pesto (pesto spread, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella and wood-fired roasted peppers).

For more information, visit the website .

2. M&S Pizza (333 Route 46 in Dover)

With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, M&S Pizza in Dover has become a Morris County staple known for specialty and stuffed pies. Popular pizzas include the chicken bacon ranch and the bruschetta.

For more information, visit the website .

3. Enzo’s Pizzeria (382 Route 46 in Budd Lake)

Enzo’s Pizzeria in Budd Lake has developed a reputation as a high-end Italian pizza and seafood restaurant, boasting a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. In addition to serving countless authentic Italian specialties, Enzo’s offers gourmet pies like the Della Nonna (thin and crispy Sicilian with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil) and the Amalfi (shrimp and calamari in a fresh scampi sauce with bruschetta tomato).

For more information, visit the website .

4. Carmine’s Pizzeria & Restaurant (75 Main Street in Netcong)

Established in 1968, Carmine’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in Netcong has earned an impressive 4/5-star Yelp rating. Carmine’s also serves a variety of specialty and stuffed pies like the Taco Pizza (lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and sweet peppers) and the Salerno Pizza (chicken, roasted peppers, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella and pesto seasoning).

For more information, visit the website .

5. Nonna’s Italian Restaurant (176 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park)

Finally, Nonna’s Italian Restaurant in Florham Park is among Morris County favorites, boasting nearly 400 reviews on Yelp and a 4/5-star rating. First founded in 2009, Nonna’s has evolved to include a menu full of authentic Italian classics. Popular specialty pies include the Grandpa Pizza (old-fashioned Brooklyn-style deep dish with tomato sauce, mozzarella, grated cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil) and the Margherita Pizza (light and airy crust with fresh mozzarella and San Marzano imported tomato sauce).

For more information, visit the website .

Leave a comment and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.