'He'll Never Stop Fighting': Community Rallies For Ramsey Dad During Cancer Battle

The Ramsey community is rallying to support a local dad undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Glen Farraye, a father of three, was diagnosed with lymphoma in December 2019.

In January, the family’s worries only grew as they discovered the cancer had become more aggressive than originally diagnosed.

Now, Glen’s treatment plan includes a number of long-term hospital stays for chemotherapy.

More than $25,000 had been raised for Glen and his family on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The news truly shocked us to the core,” the campaign says.

Glen, a father of three, pictured with his daughter, Alyssa. Brandon Farraye via GoFundMe

“He has a long journey ahead and we plan to be by his side every step of the way,” reads the fundraiser.

“Glen will never stop fighting.”

Click here to view/donate to the Glen Farraye Cancer Support Fund on GoFundMe.

