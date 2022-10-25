Contact Us
Heckled Jersey Shore Beer-Chugging Comic Makes Late-Night Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cecilia Levine
Ariel Elias performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Ariel Elias performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live Video Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

A quick-thinking comic who chugged a beer thrown at her by a pair of hecklers during her set at a Jersey Shore comedy club made her late-night debut this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ariel Elias went viral earlier this month following the incident at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach.

She seized the opportunity to shoot her shot with Kimmel on Twitter, asking to come on his show. On Monday, Oct. 24, she did just that.

