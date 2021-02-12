‘Heartbreaking:’ Support Surges For Family Of Girl, Baby Brother Who Died In Jersey City Fire

Support is surging for the family of an 11-year-old girl and her 8-month-old baby brother who died in a Jersey City fire Thursday morning.

Desire Reid tried to rescue her 8-month-old baby brother, Keyon Robinson, from an upstairs bedroom of the blaze, which broke out at 470 Martin Luther King Drive around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

The childrens’ mother and a six-year-old boy were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. Reid and Robinson, however, were pronounced dead.

“Yesterday we had a terrible tragedy in #JerseyCity where 2 young children passed away in a fire,” Mayor Steven Fulop wrote on Twitter. “It is nothing short of heartbreaking.”

More than $8,400 had been raised as of Friday afternoon on a GoFundMe for memorial services.

“Jersey City awoke to tragedy Thursday morning after an 11-year-old girl and her infant brother died in an apartment fire in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette section,” reads the fundraiser, created by the educators of the Jersey City Education Association.

“The educators of the Jersey City Education Association would like to support the family in their time of grieving and healing.”

