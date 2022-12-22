HBO's 'Succession' Seeks Extras To Play Socialites In NYC Shoot

The popular HBO show 'Succession' is seeking to cast extras for a shoot scheduled in New York City early next year, according to a post on Backstage.

The production company is seeking people to portray Upscale Event Attendees with high upscale attire and look, as well as for people who can portray themselves as socialites, the Backstage ad continues.

Currently, the production company is looking for the extras who are available to shoot in the time frame of January 9-24, 2023.

The production company will pay a $165 flat rate for around 10 hours of work. Those who have worked already this season for 'Succession' are asked to please not apply.

To apply to be considered on 'Succession', click here.

