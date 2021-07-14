Happy Ending: Dog Reunited With Owner After Escaping From Car During ‘Horrific’ Route 80 Crash

A dog that escaped from a car and ran into the woods after a “horrific” crash on Route 80 has found its way back home thanks to a “huge community effort,” authorities said.

Sadie, an Australian Shepherd, escaped following a multi-car crash on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 23 in Mount Olive just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Residents chased Sadie for about a mile before the pup ran into the woods between Exits 19 and 25, according to a Facebook post on the Morris County NJ Lost and Found Pets page.

Update: Reunited!!!!! ❤️❤️🐾🐾 Thank you to Buddha Dog Rescue! You girls are amazing!!! Overwhelming tears of joy…... Posted by Morris County NJ Lost and Found Pets on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Sadie’s owner, Stephanie, had been traveling from Tennessee with her father, the Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery said.

With a “huge community effort and an incredible outpouring of love and kindness from strangers near and far,” including cameras, sighting reports and traps, Sadie was reunited with Stephanie Wednesday morning, the recovery center confirmed.

Meanwhile, Stephanie and her father are still recovering from the “horrific” crash, the post says.

“Please [send] healing energy to Sadie’s mom, Stephanie, and her dad who is still in the hospital,” reads the post.

Overwhelming tears of joy… Sadie missing from a horrific accident on route 80 in NJ is safe and reunited with her... Posted by Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

“Overwhelming tears of joy,” the Morris County lost and found pets page post says. “We worked around the clock to bring this sweet little girl to safety…Welcome home Sadie… you are loved by so many!”

