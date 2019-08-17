Contact Us
GoFundMe Begun For Baby From Bloomfield With Rare Medical Condition

Paul Milo
Sawyer Jane Barrow Photo Credit: GoFundMe
The family of a year-and-a-half-old baby girl have started a GoFundMe campaign to help defray medical expenses incurred as doctors treat her rare and potentially fatal medical condition.

Sawyer Jane Barrow was born last year with a condition known as vein of Galen malformation, in which veins don't connect to capillaries but directly to the great cerebral vein. The condition leads to an abnormally fast blood flow, which can lead to a variety of problems, including congestive heart failure, brain bleeding and seizures. Vein of Galen malformations are very rare, affecting just 1 in 3 million people.

Sawyer's condition was diagnosed in the womb but she was not showing any symptoms for months after her birth. Then, a year ago, she developed water on the brain, leading to her first surgery, followed by chemotherapy. But nothing has so far alleviated the little girl's condition.

Her parents are now hoping additional surgeries will save her life. The GoFundMe campaign will help defray the family's mounting medical costs.

