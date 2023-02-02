Gia Giudice Inks Position With Immigration Firm Years After Dad's Deportation

"What, like it's hard?"

The daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, channeled her inner Elle Woods in announcing she's accepted a post-graduate position at an immigration law firm.

The 22-year-old Rutgers University student and Montville High School grad is set to graduate in the fall, and will join Martinez Immigration, a virtual firm helmed by Kathleen Martinez.

Gia's dad, Joe Giudice, infamously served 41 months in prison for fraud, and was ultimately deported to Italy in 2019.

Gia's step-father, Luis Ruelas, left a comment of his own on the announcement post, congratulating the soon-to-be legal professional.

"Congratulations!! You look amazing!" he stated. "Super proud of you."

"Stahhhhhhhhp omg this queendom just keeps exploding each month 😍 congrats @_giagiudice," Teresa added. "We all know how long you’ve wanted this!❤️"

Gia told BravoTV.com and "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that she has dreams of pursuing a legal career after she witnessed the legal process that her parents were put through.

Gia's reps did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Thursday morning, Feb. 2.

