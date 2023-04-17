Get Hangry: New Fried Chicken Joint Spices Up Bergen County

A fried chicken restaurant is bringing the Nashville heat to Bergen County.

Hangry Joe's, a Nashville hot chicken franchise with locations in 12 states, recently opened a location in Northvale.

The franchise has been aggressively expanding in New Jersey, with another location in Florham Park and locations set to open in Closter, New Brunswick, Ridgewood and Trenton.

Nashville Hot Chicken is just what it sounds like: deep fried chicken covered in spicy hot paste served on white bread, preferably with a pickle.

"It is as appealing to the palette as it is to your eyes," Frank Cocuzza, who runs the Northvale franchise said. "It tastes as good as it looks. This takes fried chicken to the next level."

Cocuzza said he felt Bergen County was the perfect place to introduce this Southern speciality.

"New Jersey is known for its large and widespread food scene," Cocuzza said. "What better place than New Jersey, home to the toughest food critics? I know people will appreciate and enjoy it."

The chicken is designed to accommodate those who can't handle spicy food to those who can't enjoy anything unless there's a five-alarm fire in their mouth. Customers can order their chicken ranging from no seasoning and no heat to angry hot. Customers who try angry hot are required to sign a waiver and the restaurant stresses the order is non-refundable.

"Hot is interpretive," Cocuzza said. "Some people can handle it. Even though it's exceptionally hot, it's still flavorful."

Cocuzza concedes he can't handle angry hot, but customers often come in and see if they are up to the challenge, often working their way from medium and going up. Not to worry, as water is always available.

So far, the biggest attraction at Hangry Joe's has been the classic chicken sando. Customers have also enjoyed the chicken and waffles, Cocuzza said.

