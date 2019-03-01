Contact Us
Breaking News: At Least Three Vehicle Thefts In Two Days; Clifton Police Nab Accused Thief
'George To The Rescue' Gives Morris County Family Big Reveal

Marini family's big reveal.
A Long Valley family surprised by an NBC home renovation show had their big reveal on Thursday.

The Marini family -- whose two children suffer from Cockayne Syndrome -- now have a new bathroom and renovated basement with a bear cave, swing, and open fish tank, thanks to "George to the Rescue."

"I want to thank all of the designers, contractors, sponsors and George Oliphant for this amazing project completed for the Marini family," Mayor Matt Murello said.

The episode will air on April 13, on NBC.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT:

