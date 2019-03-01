'George To The Rescue' Gives Morris County Family Big Reveal

A Long Valley family surprised by an NBC home renovation show had their big reveal on Thursday.

The Marini family -- whose two children suffer from Cockayne Syndrome -- now have a new bathroom and renovated basement with a bear cave, swing, and open fish tank, thanks to "George to the Rescue."

"I want to thank all of the designers, contractors, sponsors and George Oliphant for this amazing project completed for the Marini family," Mayor Matt Murello said.

The episode will air on April 13, on NBC.

