Garfield Baby Missing Chunk Of Skull Is First Ever To Survive

A Garfield baby born missing part of his skull was given one day to live.

Well, it's been seven months -- making him the first in the world to survive, according to several recent reports including this one in the New York Post.

Maria Santa Maria, 30, originally of Clifton, discovered her son's condition in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Doctors suggested the mom and her husband, Augusto Santa Maria, 31, abort the baby.

The couple decided to go through with the pregnancy and explained to their three daughters that Lucas' first day on earth would likely be his last.

But the baby lived. And progressed. And was discharged from the NICU.

He also underwent ground-breaking surgery by doctors at performed by doctors at the North Jersey Brain and Spine Center (with locations in Hackensack and Oradell) to remove a fluid sac on top of his skull.

North Jersey Brain and Spine Center pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Tim Vogel with the Santa Maria family

The surgery was successful and a few weeks later, Lucas went home.

The Santa Marias feel every moment is a blessing with baby Lucas, who goes to physical therapy and even eats cereal and baby food.

"He came to complete our family," Santa Maria told The Post, "because this is the baby boy we’ve been waiting for."

Click here for more from CNN.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.