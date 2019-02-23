Fundraiser In Place For Family Of 'Hardworking' Gas Attendant Killed In Horrific Route 23 Crash

Many knew Lovedeep Fatra only as a familiar face at the gas station.

Always smiling. Always friendly. Almost always working.

The 22-year-old, however, was killed when an SUV driven by a drugged motorist went airborne and crashed into a father, and his teen getting gas from Fatra at Route 23 Delta gas station earlier this week.

More than $6,700 had been raised for Fatra's family on a GoFundMe as of Friday evening.

Fatra moved to the U.S. from India and worked tirelessly to support his family back home. He was set to leave the gas station in two weeks to start a career as a truck driver, according to the GoFundMe, launched by Ali Khan.

Funeral arrangements for Jon and Luke Warbeck , the father and son killed in the crash, were set for Sunday, Feb 24 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne.

ALSO SEE: A detention hearing was scheduled this Monday for a Morris County man who authorities said overdosed on heroin before his SUV went airborne, smashing into a killing a father and son and an attendant at a gas station on Route 23 in Wayne early Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

