North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Fountains Of Wayne Co-Founder, Montclair Native Adam Schlesinger Dies Of Coronavirus, 52

Cecilia Levine
Adam Schlesinger, 52, of Montclair
Adam Schlesinger, 52, of Montclair Photo Credit: Adam Schlesinger Instagram

Montclair native and Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday while battling coronavirus, multiple news reports say.

The 52-year-old had been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week, his lawyer Josh Grier said.

The Emmy-winning songwriter, possibly most well-known for his band's smash hit "Stacey's Mom," had been on a ventilator for the bug.

Schlesinger won two Emmys and was nominated for Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. He was nominated a total of 10 times for Emmy awards, five of them for his work as the executive music producer for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

The other five nominations include contributions to "Sesame Street," a Stephen Colbert Christmas special and the Tony Awards.

Click here for more from the New York Times.

Official video of Fountains of Wayne performing Stacy's Mom

FountainsOfWayneVEVO

