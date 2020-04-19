Former 'The Voice' Contestant Felicia Temple Returns To Work As Holy Name Nurse

Teaneck native Felicia Temple has returned to work as a Holy Name Medical Center nurse to provide support during the coronavirus crisis.

Temple, who rose to fame on NBC's "The Voice" in 2017, was on tour overseas when she heard President Trump announce U.S. borders were closing ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown.

"The tour got canceled and literally within a week I was back to work full-time as a nurse,” she said during Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home” Saturday.

"I recognize that this is an odd time for me," she said on Twitter.

"I was in full blown artist mode and now I’m dealing with going back to work as a nurse during a world health crisis. I haven’t even begun processing what I’m seeing psychologically, but I know that I don’t feel like forcing anything."

Temple urged other musicians to halt recording and jam sessions.

"It's not worth your life," NorthJersey.com quoted her saying. "It's dangerous out there."

She will be working 12-hour shifts in Holy Name's ICU, NorthJersey.com reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.