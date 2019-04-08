Former Schools Admin, Fiancé Roll Gourmet Shaved Ice Truck Into Morris County

Kona Ice is rolling into Morris County.

Local resident Steve Good, a former school district administrator, is teaming up with his fiancé and her two kids, shifting good times into overdrive.

The mobile truck was born in 2007 in Kentucky. Kona Ice now has hundreds of trucks on U.S. roads, and has given back more than $60 million to neighborhood schools, organizations and sports teams.

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the Good's truck include stops throughout Dover, Mount Olive, Chester, Mendham, Wharton, Picatinny Arsenal, Roxbury, Mine Hill, Netcong and Lake Hopatcong State Park of West Morris County at fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties.

Good’s truck also maintains regular weekday and weekend routes.

The brand's iconic truck offers customers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create their own shaved ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics. Currently, there are more than 1,000 franchise units in 49 states.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy a unique, tropical treat,” Good said. “For a few dollars you can experience the excitement of the truck, flavor your own Kona Ice, donate to an organization you care about and kick back for a few minutes enjoying the sounds of the tropics. It’s an escape that everyone can enjoy.”

“The community’s first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more.

"It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”

To learn more about Kona Ice of West Morris County and to book your next event, contact Steve Good by email at sgood@kona-ice.com or by phone at 973-370-2820.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.