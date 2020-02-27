Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Fleeing Drug Buyer Hits Paterson Detectives With Car
Lifestyle

Former NY Giant David Tyree Opens NJ's First Clean Juice Shop In Morristown

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
David Tyree and his wife, Leilah, are opening a Clean Juice shop at 68 South St. in Morristown. Last August, they signed a franchise agreement with the company.
David Tyree and his wife, Leilah, are opening a Clean Juice shop at 68 South St. in Morristown. Last August, they signed a franchise agreement with the company. Photo Credit: @cleanjuicemorristown/@morristown.nj Instagram

Former New York Giant David Tyree will soon open up a juice shop in Morristown with his wife.

The Livingston native and former wide receiver and his wife, Leilah, will open a Clean Juice shop at 68 South St. in Morristown. The couple signed a franchise agreement with the company last August.

The shop, considered to be the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, will be the first Clean Juice location in the Garden State, reports say.

The franchise serves smoothies, cold-pressed shots, wellness drinks, acai bowls and more.

“Leilah and I are excited to begin this adventure as Clean Juice franchisees and to bring healthy, organic foods to our local community,” said David when the partnership was announced in August.

“We believe that physical and spiritual health are essential to one’s quality of life, so we’re happy to partner with a brand that truly believes the same thing.”

Tyree, who played in the NFL for seven seasons, is known for his famous “Helmet Catch” during Super Bowl XLII — a catch that ultimately helped lead the team to victory against the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

The Morristown shop’s opening date has not yet been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.