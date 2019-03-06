FORBES: New Jersey's 8 Billionaires Named To Annual List

Yes, that's billionaires. With a B.
And there are eight of them in New Jersey, according to Forbes' 33rd annual list of the wealthiest people in the world.
The ranking includes 2,153 people -- down 55 from last year -- who altogether are worth $8.7 trillion. With a T.
The wealthiest person in the world is Amazon's Jeff Bezos, $131 billion, topping Bill Gates who is worth $96.5 billion. The youngest on the list is Kylie Jenner, who is 21 years old and worth $1 billion.
New Jersey's billionaires are:
- John Overdeck of Millburn: $6.1 billion
- Rocco Commisso of Saddle River: $4.5 billion
- Peter Kellogg of Short Hills: $3.4 billion
- Leon G. Cooperman of Short Hills: $3 billion
- Larry Robbins of Alpine: $1.9 billion
- Melih Abdulhayoglu of Clifton: $1.8 billion
- Duncan MacMillan of Princeton: $1.1 billion
- Michael Price of Far Hills: $1.1 billion
