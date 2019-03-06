Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

FORBES: New Jersey's 8 Billionaires Named To Annual List

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Eight New Jersey billionaires were named to Forbes' annual list.
Eight New Jersey billionaires were named to Forbes' annual list. Photo Credit: Forbes Screengrab

Yes, that's billionaires. With a B.

And there are eight of them in New Jersey, according to Forbes' 33rd annual list of the wealthiest people in the world.

The ranking includes 2,153 people -- down 55 from last year -- who altogether are worth $8.7 trillion. With a T.

The wealthiest person in the world is Amazon's Jeff Bezos, $131 billion, topping Bill Gates who is worth $96.5 billion. The youngest on the list is Kylie Jenner, who is 21 years old and worth $1 billion.

New Jersey's billionaires are:

  • John Overdeck of Millburn: $6.1 billion
  • Rocco Commisso of Saddle River: $4.5 billion
  • Peter Kellogg of Short Hills: $3.4 billion
  • Leon G. Cooperman of Short Hills: $3 billion
  • Larry Robbins of Alpine: $1.9 billion
  • Melih Abdulhayoglu of Clifton: $1.8 billion
  • Duncan MacMillan of Princeton: $1.1 billion
  • Michael Price of Far Hills: $1.1 billion

Click here for the full list.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.