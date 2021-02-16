Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Victim Seriously Injured In Stabbing Outside Paramus Whole Foods
Lifestyle

FLAVORTOWN: Guy Fieri Opening Ghost Kitchens In Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Photo Credit: Guy Fieri Instagram

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and acclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown," is opening new Flavortown Kitchen Delivery Only Restaurants across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, WPST reports.

Fieri's takeout/delivery-only restaurants, other known as “ghost kitchens," are expected to offer famed dishes like bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings, jalapeno pig poppers, and bacon mac n cheese burger, the official website says. 

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in Pennsylvania:

  • Exton - Located on Main Street
  • Plymouth Meeting- Located on West Germantown Pike
  • Bensalem/Trevose - Located on Horizon Boulevard
  • Concordville/Glen Mills - Located on Byers Drive
  • Huntington Valley - Located on East County Line Road
  • North Wales - Located on Bethlehem Pike
  • Springfield - Located on Baltimore Pike
  • Waterfront/ West Homested - Located on West Bridge Street
  • Reading/Wyomissing - Located on Paper Mill Road
  • Pittsburgh - Located on Robinson Centre Drive
  • Pittsburgh - Located on Station Square Drive
  • Pittsburgh/Robinson - Located on Summit Park Drive
  • Pittsburgh/Galleria - Located on Washington Road

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in New Jersey:

  • Cherry Hill - Located on Haddonfield Road
  • Marlton - Located on Route 73
  • Sicklerville/Gloucester - Located on Cross Keys Road

Visit the official website for the full menu, state-wide locations, and more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.