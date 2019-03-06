First ResPAWnders: Franklin Lakes Fire Chief's Charcoal Lab Is Firehouse Dog

Meet Jameson, a 6-year-old charcoal lab.

Franklin Lakes Chief Chief Ryan Dodd has owned the pup since he was just six weeks old.

By day, Jameson manages between 10 and 75 emergency vehicles, welcoming police, fire and EMS personnel with a wagging tail.

He moonlights as an honorary fire chief, riding in the back of his dad's vehicle.

"Since Jameson came home, he has brought nothing but love and smiles to the people that he comes in contact with," Dodd said.

"He is a great companion and has truly become not just my pet, but the pet of all those who serve on the Franklin Lakes Fire Department."

This story is part of Daily Voice's First ResPAWnders series, profiling pets of North Jersey's first responders. The series will culminate in a vote.

