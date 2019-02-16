'First ResPAWnders': Enter Daily Voice Police, Fire K-9 Competition

Daily Voice is on a mission to find the best First ResPAWnder in North Jersey.

Whether he or she is a firehouse dog or blueline buddy, we want to see the best boys and girls in Bergen, Passaic and Morris counties.

Police officers, firefighters and EMS members can submit their pet for a featured article and a chance to win a prize (it's not bragging rights -- we know you do that anyway).

Readers will vote to select the winner.

Email clevine@dailyvoice.com to enter.

