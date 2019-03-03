Contact Us
First ResPAWnders: American Bully From Lyndhurst Follows Sign Language Commands

Cecilia Levine
Fortress, 4, American Bully. Photo Credit: Contributed
Fortress and owner Raymond Skop, a Jersey City firefighter. Photo Credit: Lea Skop

Meet Fortress, a 4-year-old American Bully from Lyndhurst. Her dad Raymond Skop is a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department.

Fortress is in training to become a service dog for Skop's wife, Leah Skop.

She follows sign language commands, is inquisitive and loves her family -- "she is an expert at loving us," Skop said.

Fortress is smart and expressive, she doesn’t bark -- she can but she chooses not to, her owner said. Instead, she huffs and puffs, tap dancing when she’s excited. She grunts when you're taking too long to serve her food.

The pup is always happy -- as long as she's included.

This story is part of Daily Voice's First ResPAWnders series, profiling pets of North Jersey's first responders. The series will culminate in a vote.

