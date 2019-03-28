Filming Of Amazon Series 'The Hunt' Starring Al Pacino Shuts Paterson Streets

Several streets in Paterson will be closed this week for the filming of "The Hunt" starring Al Pacino.

The 10-episode Amazon season is "a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series," Deadline reports . The show is produced by Oscar-winning "Get Out" writer and director Jordan Peele.

A temporary ghetto wall will be placed down the middle of Market Street outside Paterson City Hall, NorthJersey.com says.

The following streets will be closed:

Colt Street (Market to Ellison): 3 a.m. Thursday through noon Saturday

3 a.m. Thursday through noon Saturday Hamilton Street (Smith to Market); Market Street (Main to Church): 4 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday

Market Street (Main to Church): 4 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday Broadway (Memorial to Washington): 4 to 6 p.m. Friday

4 to 6 p.m. Friday Washington Street (Van Houten to Market); Ellison Street (Main to Church): 6 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday

