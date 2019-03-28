Contact Us
Filming Of Amazon Series 'The Hunt' Starring Al Pacino Shuts Paterson Streets

Cecilia Levine
Al Pacino
Al Pacino Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Several streets in Paterson will be closed this week for the filming of "The Hunt" starring Al Pacino.

The 10-episode Amazon season is "a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series," Deadline reports . The show is produced by Oscar-winning "Get Out" writer and director Jordan Peele.

A temporary ghetto wall will be placed down the middle of Market Street outside Paterson City Hall, NorthJersey.com says.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Colt Street (Market to Ellison): 3 a.m. Thursday through noon Saturday
  • Hamilton Street (Smith to Market); Market Street (Main to Church): 4 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday
  • Broadway (Memorial to Washington): 4 to 6 p.m. Friday
  • Washington Street (Van Houten to Market); Ellison Street (Main to Church): 6 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday

