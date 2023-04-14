Family Affair: Siblings Open Neighborhood Eatery In North Jersey

For the Rugile's, their new restaurant in Bergen County is keeping it all in the family.

James and Monique Rugile, brother and sister, have recently opened Rugile's Kitchen in Haworth, a new local dining spot serving up burgers, bowls, salads and smoothies. The goal is to make sure the menu has something for everyone, James said.

"We definitely have items for people who are more health conscious, but we have some things if you want to indulge," James said. "We wanted to bring something to the neighborhood that was a good fit for everyone."

The siblings have background in food service, though come from different areas. James worked in restaurants in Denver while Monique worked as a private chef. The reception from the community has been nothing but positive since they opened in March, James said.

"We keep hearing from people that they've been waiting for something like this," James said. "It's nice to see familiar faces and be on a first name basis with customers who come a few times a week. We've developed a relationship and rapport with people coming in."

Rugile's recently was approved for outdoor seating and also plans on setting up online ordering in the coming days.

The restaurant aims to promote a hometown atmosphere, naming food items after things associated with the area. Some of the standout items on the menu include The Schraalenburger, a burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and burger sauce, the Haworth Hen, a ginger scallion chicken burger with sesame-lime cabbage slaw and chili-garlic aioli and the Lake Shore Bowl, filled with seared salmon, charred green beans, carrots, broccoli, peppers, cabbage, scallions and garlic soy glaze.

"There's been no single standout favorite," James said. "The distribution of interest has been across the board. It's nice to know there's nothing unpopular."

James said he has enjoyed running the business with Monique. Their different backgrounds in food service complement each other out, balancing each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"We don't butt heads too often."

In keeping with the family theme, James' niece works in the front of the house and his mom comes does floral arrangements once a week. James said his father is planning on visiting from Denver and offered to pitch in and wash dishes.

"Everyone in my family has been supportive, whether they are in the building or cheering us on," James said.

