Fair Lawn Native, 24, Recovering From Heart Infection Alone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The community is rallying for a 24-year-old Fair Lawn native recovering from a heart infection in isolation following COVID-19 closures.

Ryan Raymond, who now lives in Pennsylvania, was born with a heart defect and recently developed a heart infection, according to a GoFundMe started for his medical expenses.

The campaign had raised more than $3,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Raymond underwent open-heart surgery to repair the damage from the infection on March 27. He remains hospitalized and unable to see friends or family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Because of the Coronavirus, Ryan has gone through this without his family or friends allowed to be by his side,” wrote fundraiser organizer, Joanna Frick.

“He is a strong, brave young man and is recovering remarkably well for the intense procedure he has been through.“

Raymond also has a daughter to support and will be out of work for at least three months for recovery, the campaign says.

“Please help support Ryan through this difficult time,” reads the fundraiser.

“Let’s relieve some of the stress related to his financial obligations.”

Click here to view/donate to the Ryan Raymond Healing Heart Fund.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.