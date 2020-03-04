Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cannabis Edible Sales Surge Amid Coronavirus, Report Says
Lifestyle

Fair Lawn Native, 24, Recovering From Heart Infection Alone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Ryan Raymond, who is recovering in isolation after open-heart surgery.
More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Ryan Raymond, who is recovering in isolation after open-heart surgery. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The community is rallying for a 24-year-old Fair Lawn native recovering from a heart infection in isolation following COVID-19 closures.

Ryan Raymond, who now lives in Pennsylvania, was born with a heart defect and recently developed a heart infection, according to a GoFundMe started for his medical expenses.

The campaign had raised more than $3,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Raymond underwent open-heart surgery to repair the damage from the infection on March 27. He remains hospitalized and unable to see friends or family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Because of the Coronavirus, Ryan has gone through this without his family or friends allowed to be by his side,” wrote fundraiser organizer, Joanna Frick.

“He is a strong, brave young man and is recovering remarkably well for the intense procedure he has been through.“

Raymond also has a daughter to support and will be out of work for at least three months for recovery, the campaign says.

“Please help support Ryan through this difficult time,” reads the fundraiser.

“Let’s relieve some of the stress related to his financial obligations.”

Click here to view/donate to the Ryan Raymond Healing Heart Fund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.