Facebook, Instagram Outage Reported

And you can't even update your status to tell anyone.

Facebook and Instagram were down for many users Wednesday.

The issues began around noon, social media tracking site Down Detector reports. Many Twitter users said they were seeing a "down for maintenance" message on Facebook, and Instagram was having loading problems.

Some photos were also not loading for Facebook users posting links.

The outage was harmful to many business owners with an online presence.

"I cant comment, like or post anything," one person commented on Down Detector. "Which is upsetting me to know end! I have a auction site through Facebook and this is hurting my income. Please get this running."

