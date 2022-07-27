'Everybody Knows You Live In NJ' Guitarist Stevie VZ Says To Dr. Oz In Viral Twitter Video

Stevie Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band made an appearance on the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania's Twitter feed to invite Dr. Mehmet Oz to go surf on the Jersey Shore.

In the brief clip, the musician questions why Dr. Oz is in Pennsylvania saying,

"Yo, Dr. Oz! Stevie VZ here! What are you doing in Pennsylvania? Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in-laws’ address over there. And you do not want to mess around with John Fetterman ― trust me. You’re a little out of your league. Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong and we’ll have some fun, eh? We’ll go to the beach. We’ll go surfing. You know? C’mon."

John Fetterman and Dr. Oz are in a hot senatorial race for the seat soon to be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

The video had 525 thousand views just two hours after it was posted on Wednesday, July 27.

Fetterman's campaign is heavily leaning into the anti-carpet bagger mentality, often jabbing at Oz's recent move to the Keystone state from New Jersey seemingly just to meet the legal residency requirements of this campaign.

He previously n had MTV's Jersy Shore star Snooki make a cameo inviting Dr. Oz back to the Garden State.

So the recent move to have a New Jersey legend roll out the welcome wagon for the TV personality is fitting.

