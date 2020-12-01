Eric Clapton's $2M 'Slowhand' Guitar Heads To Bergen County Auction Block

Eric Clapton's stage-played and studio used "Slowhand" guitar is being auctioned off out of a Bergen County rock-themed shop.

Bidding for the 1954 Fender Stratocaster along with its original case starts at $1 million, according to the Franklin Lakes-based Gotta Have Rock and Roll website.

The guitar's estimated worth is between $1.5 and $2 million, and is part of a "LIVE" collection featuring items from Chris Cornell, Gene Simmons and Chuck Barry.

"This magnificent guitar, heavily used by Clapton both on and off-stage would be the ultimate star in any guitar collection," the site says.

"Clapton acquired this rare non-tremelo 1954 Stratocaster in 1978 -79 and for the next five years it became his main stage slide guitar which he also used in the recording studio."

The letters "TG" on the beck-butt are the initials of Tadeo Gomez, the Fender employee responsible for shaping the neck.

The digits 9-54 indicate the month and the year (September 1954) the neck was completed.

Click here to watch the item or place your bid.

