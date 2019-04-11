End Of Chemo Marks New Beginning For Sussex County Couple

Jillian Hanson Allegretti had nearly given up on life when she says her now-husband, Max Allegretti, breathed life back into her.

It's a line the Andover native included in her wedding vows -- nearly two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Through it all, Max, of Montlcair, was by her side.

Back then, they weren't engaged yet. All then 25-year-old Jillian had was a promise from Max he'd be there through it all.

And he was. during Jillian's last round of chemotherapy, Max asked her to be his wife (it went viral!).

The couple tied the knot last month -- cancer-free.

