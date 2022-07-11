Don't Miss NJ Men On 'The Bachelorette' Airing Monday, July 11

A pair of New Jersey bachelors will be competing on Season 19 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" airing Monday, July 11.

Erich Schwer and Tyler Norris are looking for love with two women featured on this season, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Windey and Recchia, who competed are doubling up for Season 19 of the show.

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers.

Both Garden State natives reportedly made it to the hometown date portion, as reported earlier this year by entertainment news reporter Reality Steve.

Schwer was spotted in Bedminster with Windey, while Norris was seen in Wildwood with Recchia, Reality Steve says.

Here's what you need to know about the New Jersey men who are apparently in the home stretch.

Erich Schwer: The 29-year-old Bedminster native studied marketing and sales at Elon University before beginning his career in renewable energy, according to his bio on SkyPWR.com. He later returned to school at UMass Amherst, and also worked at a solar monitoring company in Hoboken, according to the company and his LinkedIn page. Schwer currently is an acquisitions analyst​ living in Los Angeles.

Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. Monday, July 11.

