Lifestyle

'Do Your Fake Cry,' Kim Kardashian Tells Son On Ride At NJ Mall

Cecilia Levine
Kim Kardashian and one of her children
Kim Kardashian and one of her children Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

The American Dream Mall did not disappoint Kim Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had son with her as she rode the rides at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and walked around the American Dream Mall.

"Do your fake cry," she can be heard telling him on her Instagram story while waiting for one of the rides to start.

The reality star was stunned by the indoor ski slope and ogled at the life-size jelly bean creations in IT'SUGAR.

Kim K the second celeb to be spotted at the mall this week, as Cardi B and Offset were also seen splashing around the DreamWorks Water Park.

Kim was likely on the East Coast due to her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

