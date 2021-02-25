'Devastating:' Support Surges For Morris County Dad, Daughter Stricken With Burns In House Fire

Support is surging for a Morris County father and his daughter who was hospitalized with burns after a devastating house fire.

The Florham Park home of Bill Guerriero and his daughter, Allison, was ravaged by a fire on Feb. 21.

While Bill was uninjured in the blaze, Allison is recovering from severe burns in a local hospital’s burn unit and will be there for “quite awhile,” according to a GoFundMe launched in the family’s support.

Though Bill was able to salvage some of his late wife’s belongings, many of the family’s other possessions were lost to the fire, including most of Allison’s clothing and other personal items, the page says.

“Besides the shock of the entire situation the devastation of the fire was realized when Bill and his sister-in-law went to the house to try and recover whatever items they could,” reads the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $14,000.

Bill is a businessman and longtime Florham Park resident who grew up in Madison, according to Stephanie Ruzicka, who organized the fundraiser.

The donations will be used to repair the home and pay for Allison’s medical treatments and alternative living arrangements.

“Please consider making a donation to help support these wonderful people,” Ruzicka said.

