Detroit Style Pizza 'Built Like Offensive Lineman' At NJ Pizzeria Reviewed By Portnoy

A good Detroit-style pizza should be built like an offensive lineman: Thick, beefy, light on its feet, according to Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy.

And that's exactly what he got from Blue Steel Pizza Co. in Bloomfield.

While Portnoy won't ever rank the chewy, rectangular pies higher than 8/10, he came pretty darn close during the One Bite review: 7.8. On the One Bite app, Blue Steel scored an 8.1.

Blue Steel Pizza Co. is an American restaurant that opened in 2020 on Glenwood Avenue, and specializes in Detroit-style pies. It also has a family style menu, cocktails and an extensive lunch and dinner menu.

