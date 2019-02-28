Danielle Staub Engaged 10 Days After Finalizing Divorce (And She's Going To Be A Duchess)

Danielle Staub didn't last long on the market.

The Englewood "Real Housewife" is engaged for the 21st time, just 10 days after finalizing her divorce with Marty Caffrey, Page Six reports . The couple was married for nine months.

The Wayne native's wedding to businessman and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier is set for Monday after just weeks of dating, making her a Duchess like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Staub's co-star Teresa Guidice will serve as the witness, the article says.

