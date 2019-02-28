Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Danielle Staub Engaged 10 Days After Finalizing Divorce (And She's Going To Be A Duchess)

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Englewood's Danielle Staub
Englewood's Danielle Staub Photo Credit: Danielle Staub FACEBOOK

Danielle Staub didn't last long on the market.

The Englewood "Real Housewife" is engaged for the 21st time, just 10 days after finalizing her divorce with Marty Caffrey, Page Six reports . The couple was married for nine months.

The Wayne native's wedding to businessman and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier is set for Monday after just weeks of dating, making her a Duchess like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Staub's co-star Teresa Guidice will serve as the witness, the article says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.