Daddy-Daughter TikTokers Going Viral For 'Love Story' Reaction Video

Thousands of people have done the trend, few have gone viral for it.

Rob D'Urbano and his 5-year-old daughter Harper's TikTok take on Taylor Swift's "Love Story" is going viral on the video-sharing app, with more than 19.2M views as of Saturday, Nov. 26.

The video shows Broomall's D'Urbano lip-syncing and dancing to the 2008 pop hit, then the camera pans to Harper as she records. Thinking she's filming her dad, she's really filming her reaction to her dad's silly moves.

The daddy-daughter duo were even on "Good Morning America," where Rob explained he sent the video to some friends, who said they were "in tears" and couldn't stop watching on repeat.

"As soon as I saw it. I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This is amazing,'" he told the outlet.

"I was not expecting that look. I mean, I've always seen her laugh at me and smile at me when I do silly things. But that was a little different. I don't know what it was."

