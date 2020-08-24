Community Rallies For Warren County Family Seriously Injured In Fatal Route 46 Crash

The Warren County community is rallying for a local family seriously injured in a Route 46 crash in which the driver who hit them was killed.

More than $11,700 had been raised as of Monday morning for the Gargiulos family as of Monday morning, nearly two weeks after the accident.

Parents Dave, 50, and Sandra, 49, were returning from a family vacation with their children -- DJ and Emily, both 16 -- when they were struck by a Dodge Ram in Liberty Township on Aug. 9.

Dave and Emily were admitted to the ICU and have endured multiple surgeries, according to a GoFundMe organized by family friend, Jennifer Germanotta McFadden.

Sandra suffered from one sprained and one broken ankle and is recovering at home with DJ, who is “struggling with survival guilt and trauma from the accident as he remembers every single detail,” reads the campaign.

The driver of the pickup, Robert Johnston, 19 of Fort Lauderdale, was killed. His front seat and only passenger was seriously injured.

Funds raised will be used to help the family regain items lost in the accident and make up for loss of income during their recovery, the page says.

McFadden is also seeking donors in a meal chain for the family to lessen their burden.

“Those of you who have had the pleasure to have met the Gargiulo's know how special they are,” the fundraiser says.

“The love they share with those who they come in contact with is beyond measure. They are a humble family but they need us now and we as a community always have the backs of our friends during times of tragedy and adversity.”

Click here to view/donate to Help the Gargiulos on GoFundMe.

