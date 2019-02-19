Community Rallies For Wanaque Parents Desperately Seeking Cure For Baby's Breathing Problems

The hospital is all baby Killian of Wanaque has ever known.

Following his birth late last October, doctors found an issue with his ability to breathe. At just 4 pounds and 2 ounces, the infant endured surgery to repair his esophagus and remained in the NICU for three weeks.

It only got worse from there.

Baby Killian developed tracheomalacia (a floppy airway). He experienced difficulty breathing. A collapsed airway. Pneumonia.

He was transferred out of both The Valley Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian's Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in NYC, and on Monday into Cincinnati's Children's Hospital in Ohio.

His parents Tom and Danielle Voyez (a Bergenfield native) are desperate for answers, and will be living out of a suitcase while their baby receives treatment.

More than $1,600 had been raised for the family as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe page launched by Tracy Lanzilotti.

"Killian's care won't stop here, unfortunately he will require long term specialty care to reach everyday milestones," Lanzilotti said.

"With medical bills already beginning to mount and now the family having to incur additional expense due to being so far from home, we are asking anyone who reads this... please help this family in their time of need."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

