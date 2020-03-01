Community Rallies For Retired Byram Detective With ALS After Town Cuts Benefits

The Byram Township community is coming together to support a retired member of law enforcement with ALS experiencing even more unforeseen hardship.

Former Byram Police Detective Joseph “Todd” Duffy was diagnosed with the degenerative illness in 2016.

His former employer, the Township of Byram, made cuts to the insurance benefits in June 2019, according to a Facebook post by his step-daughter, Hunter Bisanzio.

As a result, Duffy is unable to afford medication that can slow the progression of his condition while improving his quality of life, the post says.

“We, as a community, need to come together, bring attention to this issue, as I am positive we are not the only ones in this position, and put a stop to the wrongdoings at the hand of the town officials,” said Bisanzio.

More than $800 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe for Duffy, launched by PBA 138.

Proceeds will go directly to Duffy and his wife, Jen, to be used for “care and comfort.”

A charitable dinner for Duffy launched by PBA 138 will be held on Saturday, Feb 15. For more on that, click here .

