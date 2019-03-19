Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Ex-Karate Assistant Instructor From Haskell Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Student
Community Rallies For Randolph HS Dance Teacher Recovering From Brain Tumor

Cecilia Levine
Randolph High School dance teacher Michele Adriano de Oliveira recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Randolph High School dance teacher Michele Adriano de Oliveira recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Dance skirts: That was Michele Adriano de Oliveira's first thought after waking up from surgery to remove a brain tumor earlier this month.

The Randolph High School dance teacher and mom of two was diagnosed with a meningioma (benign brain tumor) after several bouts of dizzy spells and severe headaches.

Adriano de Oliveira feels grateful that the tumor was benign and she won't need radiation or chemotherapy. Still, she faces a long road ahead.

More than $16,700 had been raised as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe for Adriano de Oliveira launched by her cousin Danielle Baker.

Being away from the dance team hasn't been easy for the mom of two. Knowing she has her dancers rallying behind her, however, has made the difference, she said.

"It’s not just about dance," she said in a statement on the GoFundMe, "but the community and relationships that are built within it.

"I miss you all so much and know that our show will come to fruition because of you. You have an amazing leader [Melissa Reardon] and the talent inside you to get it finished without me."

Click here to donate.

