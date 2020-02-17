Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck In Ridgefield Remains Critical
Lifestyle

Community Rallies For New Milford Single Mom Battling Cancer

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A GoFundMe was launched for New Milford mom Lisa Tobler.
A GoFundMe was launched for New Milford mom Lisa Tobler. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The New Milford community is rallying to support a local single mom who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Mother of two Lisa Tobler was diagnosed with esophagus cancer last month and is undergoing chemotherapy, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

More than $7,600 had been donated as of Monday morning. The funds will help with medical expenses and transportation to and from Lisa’s treatment facility at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan.

Lisa currently lives in an apartment with her one of her sons, Dante, who works two jobs. Her other son, Dalton, is attending college and working part-time, the fundraiser says.

“Lisa, Dante and Dalton appreciate any help that will get them through this rough patch in their lives,” said fundraiser organizer, Stephanie McClinton.

Click here to view/donate to Lisa Tobler’s GoFundMe page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.