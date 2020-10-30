Community Rallies For Morris County Teen Undergoing Treatment For Second Bout With Cancer

The Morris County community is coming together in support of a teen undergoing treatment during his second bout with cancer.

Kyle Gauweiler, a junior at Montville Township High School, was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma — a cancerous tumor in the brain stem — at the end of his eighth grade year, according to a GoFundMe created for his medical expenses.

After undergoing an emergency surgery to remove the tumor, Kyle spent the following two years receiving intense radiation and chemotherapy while attempting to regain his physical and mental strength.

“He was doing really well and looking forward to attending his junior year of high school,” reads the fundraiser, created by longtime family friend, Maria Moeller.

Things took a turn for the worse when Kyle, now 16, started having pain in his legs, leading to what Moeller describes as the family’s “worst fear” — the cancer had returned. This time, the tumor was found toward the bottom of the his spine.

“Since then he has had two surgeries and has had to endure things that no child should. He now faces extensive rehabilitation, radiation and chemotherapy,” Moeller writes on the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $5,000 in donations in its first three days.

The proceeds will be used for Kyle's treatment as well as general financial support for the family.

Kyle's mom, Chrissy Gluck -- a Butler native with strong ties -- says the fundraiser has made the difference.

"My son is amazing and is handling this with faith, positivity, lots of laughter, and support from our community," she said, "and the love of family and friends."

Click here to view/donate to Kyle's fundraiser on GoFundMe.

