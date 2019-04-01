Contact Us
Community Rallies For Hillside Baby Battling Mystery Illness

Cecilia Levine
Connor was airlifted to CHOP after being hospitalized in Orlando, Fla.
The community is coming together to aid a Hillside family whose life was turned upside-down on a family vacation.

Connor, 11 months old, was visiting Disney World March 5 with his parents, Chris and Kristy Mazza, and 3-year-old sister when he began vomiting blood, according to a GoFundMe page launched by his aunt Kelly Ries.

The toddler was rushed to the Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital and later placed in the ICU, where he has endured multiple blood transfusions, was intubated and sedated for testing, the page says.

Connor was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for further testing.

"They are still uncertain what to expect moving forward and anticipate high medical costs, extended time off work, and lodging expenses," Ries said.

"Any financial assistance you are able to offer would be greatly appreciated by the Mazza family in their time of need. Let’s help them focus on getting Connor home for his first birthday in two weeks."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $19,600 as of March 26.

Click here to donate.

