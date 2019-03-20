Community Rallies For Grieving Tenafly Daughters

Cheryl Afrmann of Tenafly was often the first to offer help in times of need.

After a valiant battle with breast cancer, the mom of three died on March 17 -- and friends were quick to help her family.

More than $25,000 had been raised for Arfmann's daughters as of Wednesday evening on a GoFundMe , launched by Lynn Vanderlinden.

"Cherie loved everyone and was in return loved by all," Vanderlinden said.

"She was the first person to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone in need and reached out to everyone. She brought laughter, loyalty, love, and compassion to all."

Funds will go toward Arfmann's daughters, Nicole, Alison and Julia Arfmann's and their educations.

Condolences poured in.

"Cherie was a great friend," Margaret and Joe Blackler wrote. "She was totally selfless always thinking of others. It was a blessing to know her and share so many wonderful memories."

"Cherie was one of the first people we met when we moved to town," the Schiller family added. "We watched her 3 girls grow up to be 3 wonderful young ladies. She was an amazing mother and person."

Visitation will be at Barrett Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be at Presbyterian Chapel at 10 a.m., Friday.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.