Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Prisoner Escapes Custody At Newark Airport
Lifestyle

Community Pays It Forward To Passaic County Mom, Family Devastated By Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Nearly $4,000 had been raised on a campaign for the Molnar family, who lost their possessions in a boiler room fire on Jan. 20.
Nearly $4,000 had been raised on a campaign for the Molnar family, who lost their possessions in a boiler room fire on Jan. 20. Photo Credit: Melissa Molnar via GoFundMe

When a local family lost their mom suddenly, Melissa Molnar of West Milford was the first to jump into action -- setting up a fundraiser for the family.

When a local dad on deployment was finally returning home, Molnar organized a surprise homecoming, which went on without a hitch.

Giving back has always come easily to Molnar, but now, she's the on the other side of the equation.

Nearly $4,000 had been raised as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe in an effort to help the Molnar family recover from a fire that broke out in their boiler room on Jan. 20.

"The damage from the smoke permeated the entire house," said longtime Molnar family friend Melanie Gulliksen, who set up the campaign.

"They were told that most of their possessions needed to be thrown out due to the damage from the smoke."

This included everything from the family's clothing to box springs -- even packaged food and medications, she said.

The proceeds collected from the fundraiser will replace damaged household belonging to Melissa and her kids, the campaign says.

Gulliksen said she created the campaign because she wanted to pay it forward to Melissa -- someone with a long history of charity and generosity.

"I hope this GoFundMe will be able to help them replace the things that were lost," Gulliksen said, "and they can get back to living in a healthy environment."

Click here for the Molnar’s GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.