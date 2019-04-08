Clifton Dentist's Playboy Bunny Easter Display Is Major Turn Off For Some

Some are calling him disgusting, disgraceful and disrespectful. Others -- with a laugh -- are simply calling Clifton dentist Wayne Gangi Hugh Hefner.

Drive past his Grove Street office and you'll see why: Five mannequin playboy bunnies ready for Easter.

The dolls popped up back in February for Valentine's Day and sported bunny ears for St. Patrick's Day a month later. The girls are still rocking those -- this time they're holding baskets of Easter eggs in fishnets, silky lingeries and pastel wigs.

Many local residents are turned off by Gangi's holiday spirit. Gangi was not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Monday evening.

"So tonight I drove past the 'scary' house on the corner of Grove and Robin Hood with my teenage daughter...we both were shocked," one parents wrote on Facebook.

"I’m seriously questioning myself if I really saw what I saw!!! 🤔 I don’t really post my comments but what I saw tonight really disturbed me!"

Some parents opined that the display was an objectification of women.

"How do scantily clad dolls, dressed to look like Playboy bunnies relate to Easter?" a Clifton resident told Daily Voice. "I get the joke, I am not a prude, but in today’s climate -- so not appropriate."

Councilman William Gibson has received many complaints from residents, NorthJersey.com reports.

"I live near this and normally his stuff doesn’t bother me but seriously it looks like complete trash for him and our neighborhood," another resident wrote on Facebook.

Others weren't bothered by the display in the slightest.

"How many of you have ever been to a beach?" a member of Clifton News and Community said. "There are REAL women in far skimpier things there. And guess what? It doesn't make them 'hookers.' Women can wear what they'd like. You don't have to like it."

