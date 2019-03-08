Clifton Couple Instant Millionaires In New Jersey Lottery

A couple from Clifton became millionaires Friday at the New Jersey Lottery's Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize drawing in Asbury Park.

Sal Farino watched his wife Debby jump for joy when his name was called at the event, winning $1 million.

Sal says the greatest relief is the comfort this will bring him in his recent retirement after 45 years.

The couple had joked about purchasing an RV if they won, but they say it may not be a joke anymore. They plan on traveling and enjoying retirement.

Englewood's Erwin Killip won $25,000 at the event.

