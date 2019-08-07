Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Cliffside Park 'Kitchen Disaster' Eliminated In First Round Of Food Network Show

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Nina Kharoufeh of Cliffside Park
Nina Kharoufeh of Cliffside Park Photo Credit: Food Network

Spoiler alert: A Palestinian comic from Cliffside Park was eliminated in the first round of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America."

Nina Kharoufeh, 25, was cut by judge and celebrity chef Anne Burrell for her take on steak and squash stew.

The Montclair State graduate claimed to have never used a can opener. Her mom thought the reason she's still single is because she can't cook.

"This experience was honestly so much fun," Kharoufeh said. "I can't wait to go home and practice. I'm sure I'll get better."

The remaining "kitchen disasters" will continue to compete for $25,000 on the show's 17th season, as they're judged by Burrell and Bobby Flay.

Tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. to watch.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.