Cliffside Park 'Kitchen Disaster' Eliminated In First Round Of Food Network Show

Spoiler alert: A Palestinian comic from Cliffside Park was eliminated in the first round of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America."

Nina Kharoufeh, 25, was cut by judge and celebrity chef Anne Burrell for her take on steak and squash stew.

The Montclair State graduate claimed to have never used a can opener. Her mom thought the reason she's still single is because she can't cook.

"This experience was honestly so much fun," Kharoufeh said. "I can't wait to go home and practice. I'm sure I'll get better."

The remaining "kitchen disasters" will continue to compete for $25,000 on the show's 17th season, as they're judged by Burrell and Bobby Flay.

Tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. to watch.

