Cliffside Park 'Kitchen Disaster' Competes On Food Network Show

A Palestinian comic from Cliffside Park is competing on the latest season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America."

Nina Kharoufeh and 13 other "kitchen disasters" are vying for $25,000 on the show's 17th season.

Kharoufeh, a 25-year-old producer and comic, knows cooking is a huge staple in her culture -- except she doesn't quite know how, she said on Sunday night's episode.

The Montclair State graduate has never used a can opener and her mom thinks the reason she's still single is because she can't cook, her bio on the show's website says.

Kharoufeh made pasta and fried chicken for the "date night" themed episode, in an attempt to impress judges and celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell.

Tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. to watch Kharoufeh compete.

