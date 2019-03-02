Cliffside Park Kindergartener 'Healing Cancer' Has Unparalleled Positivity

Violet Spiliotes-Salicrup never complains.

The Cliffside Park Kindergartener was diagnosed with a highly-aggressive, rare kidney cancer last December, and all she does, her mom says, is pray... and pray... and pray.

"Violet is very intelligent and wise beyond her years," said her mom Jaime Spiliotes.

"She has strength and resilience that floor me daily. She is processing a lot of emotions because I think so many things are out of her control now.

"However, she channels her emotions into her art work and prays nightly that the universe heals everyone from cancer."

More than $26,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Violet as of Saturday morning.

Symptoms began last summer: Body rash, high fevers, vomiting and a lump on her side. Violet saw countless doctors, who initially chalked her rash up to a rubber allergy, said her fever was normal and that the lump was constipation, her mom said.

After nearly four months, the 5-year-old was sent to the emergency room and thereafter received her diagnosis: Wilms tumor, Stage 3.

She has endured a surgery to remove the tumor and her kidney, seven sessions of full torso radiation and chemotherapy (going on week 10 of 25).

"Violet takes everything with such grace," said Spiliotes, a single mom. "I am following her lead. I am still in shock."

The youngster posts her goals on a vision board and writes in a gratitude journal daily. She focuses on healing with daily mantras.

"Violet and I use positive speech," her mom said. "We never say 'She has cancer,' or she is 'Fighting cancer.'

"We says she had a cancerous tumor and now she is healing cancer."

Spiliotes says her daughter has felt so much love during this tumultuous time, and hopes to return it in her own way once she's fully healed.

"She wants other people to feel as lucky as she is to have so much," Spiliotes said. "When she is all done with treatment Violet is going to make the world a better place, one cancer kid at a time."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.