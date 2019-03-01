Christian Health Care Center Examines Two Types Of Assisted Living

Pre-assisted living? Assisted living? Memory care?

Pre-assisted living is an excellent choice for independent seniors who want to thrive within a supportive residential community. These unique communities offer seniors and their families a choice that allows for continued independence and privacy with the security of knowing assistance is close by if needed.

Hillcrest Residence at Christian Health Care Center (CHCC) offers private studios for singles or couples, three meals daily in a restaurant-style setting, a plethora of planned group activities and community outings and 24-hour staff presence and security.

“Moving to Hillcrest Residence was one of the best moves I’ve ever made. My children know that I’m well looked after. All my needs are met – healthy meals; a clean, pleasant, homelike environment; companionship; activities and pastoral care. I really want for nothing here at Hillcrest,” said resident Patricia Trommelen.

Assisted living communities strive to foster each resident’s maximum level of independence, while providing assistance with activities of daily living, including nursing support and medication administration.

The Longview Assisted Living Residence at CHCC offers 24-hour nursing support, customized levels of care and a diverse calendar of events and activities. Longview also offers the Courtyard, a warm, friendly community for individuals in the early to mid-stages of memory loss or dementia.

“When my mother Beatrice decided to move to assisted living, the ‘vetting process’ was extensive,” said Bob Fink. “There are a lot of residences in the area to consider. The fact that Christian Health Care Center has been around for as long as it has, that it has a long tradition of a caring mission, that it has a well-established reputation and financial and operational strength – all of these factors meant an awful lot to me, my sisters Corinne and Carol, and my mother.”

CHCC offers a variety of programs, services and residence options for individuals living with memory impairment and those who love them.

One-on-one consultations are available with a CHCC leader to help you determine which programs and services are the best fit for you or your loved ones.

Both Hillcrest Residence and The Longview Assisted Living Residence are conveniently located on the Christian Health Care Center campus in beautiful Wyckoff, New Jersey.