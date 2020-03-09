Chow Down & Chill With These Ultimate NJ Food Lovers' Road Trip Spots

Craving a hearty meal and a chance to take a last-minute summer road trip?

Check out these New Jersey eateries that were handpicked by local foodies in a GrubStreet list of places to hit on your next tri-state getaway.

Mitsuwa Marketplace (Edgewater): Mitsuwa may be a supermarket, but it's described by GrubStreet as a “daylong culinary adventure.” The marketplace features a huge variety of samples and cultural favorites like sushi rice, nori, pocky and more. Don’t forget to check out Mitsuwa’s massive food court! 595 River Road

Tony Boloney's (Jersey City, Hoboken, Long Branch and Atlantic City): With several Garden State locations, you'll have no problem traveling to Tony's, which offers all types of outrageous pies — from ramen- and spaghetti-crust pies to pizzas topped with full-sized tacos and even the Dough Exotic pie named for "Tiger King."

Viaggio (Wayne): The Italian staple features fresh Italian classics from pasta and pizza to fresh-baked breads and house-made meats. High-end seafood, chicken and lamb dishes are also popular. 1055 Hamburg Turnpike

De Lorenzo's (Robbinsville Township): This Mercer County gem was opened in 1947 and has become known for its one-of-a-kind tomato pies, which are made with thin crust, slightly-charred and loaded with any combination of your favorite toppings. 2350 Route 33

Click here for GrubStreet’s list of top spots to hit on your next road trip.

